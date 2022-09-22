Score no more: Chicago Kelly's defense is flawless in stopping Chicago Catalyst-Maria 6-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Chicago Kelly stopped Chicago Catalyst-Maria to the tune of a 6-0 shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 22.
Last season, Chicago Kelly and Chicago Catalyst-Maria faced off on September 7, 2021 at Chicago Catalyst-Maria High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 15, Chicago Catalyst-Maria faced off against Chicago Kennedy and Chicago Kelly took on Chicago Phoenix Military on September 15 at Chicago Phoenix Military Academy. For more, click here.
