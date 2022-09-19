 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Score no more: Chicago Disney II Magnet's defense is flawless in stopping Chicago Ogden Intl 3-0

No goals allowed and no problems permitted for Chicago Disney II Magnet as it controlled Chicago Ogden Intl's offense 3-0 in a sterling defensive showcase at Chicago Ogden International High on September 19 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

In recent action on September 14, Chicago Ogden Intl faced off against Chicago EPIC and Chicago Disney II Magnet took on Chicago Alcott on September 8 at Chicago Alcott High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

