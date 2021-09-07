Score no more: Chatham Glenwood's defense breaks Jacksonville 2-0

Chatham Glenwood's defense throttled Jacksonville, resulting in a shutout win 2-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 7.
Both teams were shutout in the first half.
