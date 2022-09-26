Score no more: Champaign St. Thomas More's defense is flawless in stopping Decatur St. Teresa 10-0

Champaign St. Thomas More's defense kept Decatur St. Teresa under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 10-0 decision in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
In recent action on September 21, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Mt Zion and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Champaign Central on September 21 at Champaign Central High School. Click here for a recap
