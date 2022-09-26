 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Score no more: Champaign St. Thomas More's defense is flawless in stopping Decatur St. Teresa 10-0

  • 0

Champaign St. Thomas More's defense kept Decatur St. Teresa under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 10-0 decision in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.

In recent action on September 21, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Mt Zion and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Champaign Central on September 21 at Champaign Central High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News