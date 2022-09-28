Robinson comes up short in matchup with Charleston 7-5

Riding a wave of production, Charleston surfed over Robinson 7-5 on September 28 in Illinois boys high school soccer.
Recently on September 24, Charleston squared off with Olney Richland County in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.