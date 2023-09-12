Springfield Lutheran handed Riverton a tough 3-1 loss in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on Sept. 12.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 1-1 duel in the first half.

The Crusaders got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 2-0 edge.

