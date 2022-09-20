Razor thin: Crete-Monee earns tough verdict over Coal City 2-1

Crete-Monee found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Coal City 2-1 in Illinois boys soccer on September 20.
In recent action on September 15, Coal City faced off against Joliet Catholic and Crete-Monee took on Chicago Rauner College Prep on September 10 at Crete-Monee High School. Click here for a recap
