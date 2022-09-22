 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rantoul Township tames Tolono Unity's offense 4-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Rantoul Township's 4-0 blanking of Tolono Unity for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 22.

In recent action on September 17, Tolono Unity faced off against Abingdon-Avon and Rantoul Township took on Champaign St. Thomas More on September 15 at Rantoul Township High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

