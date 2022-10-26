Quincy Notre Dame turns back Central Catholic in Class 1A Boys Soccer Super-Sectional

CHILLICOTHE — Auston Koch made a diving save of Tanner Anderson's quick turnaround shot less than a minute into Wednesday's Class 1A Boys Soccer Super-Sectional match.

Koch and Central Catholic kept Quincy Notre Dame from scoring for the first 12-plus minutes. When the Raiders finally got a shot past Koch, they didn't stop.

Anderson's hat trick helped QND to a 5-1 victory, denying the Saints a return trip to the state tournament. Instead, it will be the Raiders (17-6-2) who face Timothy Christian in a 7 p.m. semifinal Friday at East Peoria.

"They are a very physical team, and that's the part we weren't able to match them. They were a better team and played very well," said Saints coach Reza Ghasemi. "They took advantage of their set plays and they didn't wait for a perfect opportunity to take a shot. They took a shot when they had a chance. They weren't waiting for a right-foot, left-foot type thing. That's what made a difference."

Central Catholic (20-6-3) didn't score until standout senior Jaylen Bischoff's unassisted tally with 3:02 left.

"They were definitely much bigger and faster than us," said Bischoff. "From the beginning we knew we were ready, but we had a couple of mistakes. That cost us the five goals."

Ghasemi wasn't too concerned when Leo Cann's shot through traffic got past Koch with 27:09 left in the first half for a 1-0 lead.

But when QND was awarded a penalty kick that Anderson converted four minutes later, Ghasemi knew the Saints were in big trouble.

"It was very obvious the foul was behind the box. He fell inside, but the foul was behind and he (the referee) called a PK. That broke our back," said Ghasemi. "Not only is 2-0 difficult to come back, but it just breaks the back when they give them an easy goal like that."

Cann and Anderson scored again before halftime as the Raiders enjoyed a 4-0 lead. About the only thing left to be decided in the final 40 minutes was the final score.

Anderson's goal with 38:23 left pushed the bulge to 5-0. Seconds after QND goalie Max Frericks was replaced, Bischoff fittingly ended his career with a goal.

"I think we definitely overachieved (this season)," said Bischoff, one of three seniors along with Koch and defenseman Jarrett Wieduwilt. "We've been grinding from the summer. We definitely met our goals. To just play here is super incredible."

Central Catholic lost five players from last year's squad which finished third and brought home the school's first state soccer trophy.

"This team is still very young. I'm so, so proud of them," said Ghasemi. "They worked very hard and were focused and determined to get there. Unfortunately, tonight wasn't our night. We came up short and played against a team that played very well and is well coached. They had the depth, and we don't have depth."

Koch made eight saves as QND had 13 shots on goal compared to the Saints' seven.

While Bischoff's prep soccer career came to an end, he'll still be in a Saints' uniform Saturday. He is Central Catholic's placekicker on the football team which faces Mercer County at 2 p.m. in a Class 2A first-round playoff game at Aledo.

"I have to go kick," he said, smiling.