Quincy Notre Dame soars over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 4-1

Quincy Notre Dame didn't tinker with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, scoring a 4-1 result in the win column at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High on September 20 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
In recent action on September 13, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Jacksonville and Quincy Notre Dame took on Normal on September 10 at Normal Community High School. For more, click here.
