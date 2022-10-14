 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Putting it all together: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin overwhelms Springfield Lutheran 6-1

  • 0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin built a comfortable first-half advantage in a 6-1 win over Springfield Lutheran for an Illinois boys soccer victory on October 14.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drew first blood by forging a 2-1 margin over Springfield Lutheran after the first half.

There was no room for doubt as the Cyclones added to their advantage with a 4-0 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on October 1, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Virden North Mac and Springfield Lutheran took on Macon Meridian on October 6 at Springfield Lutheran High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News