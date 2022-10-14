Putting it all together: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin overwhelms Springfield Lutheran 6-1

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin built a comfortable first-half advantage in a 6-1 win over Springfield Lutheran for an Illinois boys soccer victory on October 14.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drew first blood by forging a 2-1 margin over Springfield Lutheran after the first half.

There was no room for doubt as the Cyclones added to their advantage with a 4-0 margin in the closing period.

