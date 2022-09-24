Pretty portrait: Peoria Christian paints a victorious picture in win over Bloomington Central Catholic 3-1

Peoria Christian trucked Bloomington Central Catholic on the road to a 3-1 victory on September 24 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
In recent action on September 15, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Peoria Christian took on Normal Calvary Christian on September 16 at Normal Calvary Christian Academy. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.