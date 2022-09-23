Pretty portrait: Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit paints a victorious picture in win over Chicago Little Village Lawndale 3-1

Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit charged Chicago Little Village Lawndale and collected a 3-1 victory in Illinois boys soccer on September 23.
