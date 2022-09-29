Point of emphasis: Urbana posts stop sign on Peoria Manual's offense 14-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Urbana shutout Peoria Manual 14-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
Recently on September 22, Urbana squared off with Normal West in a soccer game . For more, click here.
