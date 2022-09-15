Point of emphasis: Urbana posts stop sign on Champaign Central's offense 2-0

Urbana's impenetrable defense prompted a 2-0 blanking of Champaign Central in Illinois boys soccer on September 15.
In recent action on September 10, Champaign Central faced off against Mt Zion and Urbana took on Carol Stream Glenbard North on September 10 at Carol Stream Glenbard North High School. For a full recap, click here.
