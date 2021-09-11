Point of emphasis; Springfield Lutheran allows no goals in stopping Litchfield 7-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Springfield Lutheran stuffed Litchfield 7-0 to the tune of a shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 11.
The first half gave Springfield Lutheran a 4-0 lead over Litchfield.
In recent action on September 7, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Byron and Springfield Lutheran took on Litchfield on August 28 at Litchfield High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.