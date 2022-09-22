Point of emphasis: Mahomet-Seymour posts stop sign on Taylorville's offense 5-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Thursday when Mahomet-Seymour bottled Taylorville 5-0 at Taylorville High on September 22 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
