Point of emphasis: Chicago Taft posts stop sign on Chicago Prosser's offense 5-0

Chicago Taft played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 5-0 verdict over Chicago Prosser in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 21.
In recent action on September 14, Chicago Prosser faced off against Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago Taft took on Chicago DePaul College Prep on September 16 at Chicago DePaul College Prep. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
