Point of emphasis; Chicago Roosevelt allows no goals in stopping Chicago Schurz 1-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Chicago Roosevelt's 1-0 beating of Chicago Schurz on September 3 in Illinois boys high school soccer.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first half, as neither squad scored.
