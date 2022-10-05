Point of emphasis: Chicago Lane Tech posts stop sign on Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science's offense 3-0

Chicago Lane Tech sent Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 3-0 decision in Illinois boys soccer action on October 5.
In recent action on September 27, Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science faced off against Chicago Prosser and Chicago Lane Tech took on Vernon Hills on September 29 at Chicago Lane Technical High School.
