Point of emphasis: Chicago Lane Tech posts stop sign on Chicago Mather's offense 7-0

Chicago Lane Tech unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Chicago Mather in a 7-0 shutout in Illinois boys soccer on October 3.

In recent action on September 22, Chicago Mather faced off against Chicago Schurz and Chicago Lane Tech took on Vernon Hills on September 29 at Chicago Lane Technical High School. Click here for a recap

