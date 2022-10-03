Point of emphasis: Chicago Lane Tech posts stop sign on Chicago Mather's offense 7-0

Chicago Lane Tech unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Chicago Mather in a 7-0 shutout in Illinois boys soccer on October 3.
