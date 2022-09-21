Point of emphasis: Chicago Lane Tech posts stop sign on Chicago Lincoln Park's offense 4-0

Chicago Lane Tech unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Chicago Lincoln Park in a 4-0 shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
In recent action on September 16, Chicago Lincoln Park faced off against Chicago Northside College and Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago Senn on September 14 at Chicago Senn High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.