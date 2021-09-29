Pleasant Plains' initial push dashes Springfield Lutheran's hopes 3-2

Springfield Lutheran wouldn't go away, but Pleasant Plains' early lead eventually stood up for a 3-2 verdict in Illinois boys soccer on September 29.
The first half gave Pleasant Plains a 3-0 lead over Springfield Lutheran.
Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Cardinals had enough offense to deny the Crusaders in the end.
Recently on September 23 , Springfield Lutheran squared up on Macon Meridian in a soccer game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.