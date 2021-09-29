Pleasant Plains' initial push dashes Springfield Lutheran's hopes 3-2

 Skip to main content
Springfield Lutheran wouldn't go away, but Pleasant Plains' early lead eventually stood up for a 3-2 verdict in Illinois boys soccer on September 29.

The first half gave Pleasant Plains a 3-0 lead over Springfield Lutheran.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Cardinals had enough offense to deny the Crusaders in the end.

