Pleasant Plains' initial push dashes Springfield Lutheran's hopes 3-2

Springfield Lutheran wouldn't go away, but Pleasant Plains' early lead eventually stood up for a 3-2 verdict in Illinois boys soccer on September 29.

The first half gave Pleasant Plains a 3-0 lead over Springfield Lutheran.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Cardinals had enough offense to deny the Crusaders in the end.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.