Pleasant Plains earns narrow win over Normal Calvary Christian 2-1

A sigh of relief filled the air in Pleasant Plains' locker room after a trying 2-1 test with Normal Calvary Christian on September 26 in Illinois boys high school soccer.

In recent action on September 16, Normal Calvary Christian faced off against Peoria Christian and Pleasant Plains took on Buffalo Tri-City on September 12 at Buffalo Tri-City High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

