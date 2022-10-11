Peoria Richwoods baffles Urbana 3-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Peoria Richwoods squeeze Urbana 3-0 in a shutout performance during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.
In recent action on October 6, Urbana faced off against Peoria Notre Dame and Peoria Richwoods took on Bartonville Limestone on October 1 at Bartonville Limestone High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.