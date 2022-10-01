Peoria Notre Dame grinds out close victory over Chicago Mt. Carmel 2-1

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Peoria Notre Dame nabbed it to nudge past Chicago Mt. Carmel 2-1 in Illinois boys soccer action on October 1.
In recent action on September 17, Chicago Mt Carmel faced off against Chicago Marist and Peoria Notre Dame took on Normal West on September 20 at Peoria Notre Dame High School. For more, click here.
