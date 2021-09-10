 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Peoria Christian tackles Normal Calvary Christian 6-2

  • Updated
  • 0

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Peoria Christian broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 6-2 explosion on Normal Calvary Christian during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first half.

In recent action on September 3, Normal Calvary Christian faced off against Springfield Lutheran and Peoria Christian took on Champaign St. Thomas More on August 27 at Peoria Christian School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News