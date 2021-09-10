Peoria Christian tackles Normal Calvary Christian 6-2

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Peoria Christian broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 6-2 explosion on Normal Calvary Christian during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first half.
In recent action on September 3, Normal Calvary Christian faced off against Springfield Lutheran and Peoria Christian took on Champaign St. Thomas More on August 27 at Peoria Christian School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.