Peoria Christian stonewalls Glasford Illini Bluffs 7-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Peoria Christian's 7-0 blanking of Glasford Illini Bluffs in Illinois boys soccer on September 28.
In recent action on September 19, Glasford Illini Bluffs faced off against Sherrard and Peoria Christian took on Bloomington Central Catholic on September 24 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
