Peoria Christian stomps past Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 5-0

Peoria Christian unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in a 5-0 shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 7.

In recent action on August 28, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and Peoria Christian took on Champaign St. Thomas More on August 27 at Peoria Christian School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Neither squad could muster goals in the first half.

