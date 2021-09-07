Peoria Christian stomps past Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 5-0

Peoria Christian unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in a 5-0 shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 7.
In recent action on August 28, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and Peoria Christian took on Champaign St. Thomas More on August 27 at Peoria Christian School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Neither squad could muster goals in the first half.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.