Peoria Christian flexes defensive muscle to keep Glasford Illini Bluffs off the scoreboard 7-0

Defense dominated as Peoria Christian pitched a 7-0 shutout of Glasford Illini Bluffs on September 27 in Illinois boys high school soccer.
In recent action on September 19, Glasford Illini Bluffs faced off against Sherrard and Peoria Christian took on East Peoria on September 22 at East Peoria High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
