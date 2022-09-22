Pekin stonewalls Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 7-0

No goals allowed and no problems permitted for Pekin as it controlled Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central's offense 7-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in Illinois boys soccer on September 22.
In recent action on September 15, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic and Pekin took on Roanoke-Benson on September 9 at Roanoke-Benson High School. Click here for a recap
