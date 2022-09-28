Pekin defeats Stanford Olympia in lopsided affair 4-1

Pekin put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Stanford Olympia for a 4-1 victory in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 28.
In recent action on September 20, Stanford Olympia faced off against Rantoul Township and Pekin took on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on September 22 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.