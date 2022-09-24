Palos Hills Stagg's convoy passes Chicago De La Salle 4-2

No quarter was granted as Palos Hills Stagg blunted Chicago De La Salle's plans 4-2 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 24.
In recent action on September 16, Chicago De La Salle faced off against Chicago Hope and Palos Hills Stagg took on Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep on September 11 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.