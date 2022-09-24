Palos Hills Stagg's convoy passes Chicago De La Salle 4-2

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No quarter was granted as Palos Hills Stagg blunted Chicago De La Salle's plans 4-2 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 24.

In recent action on September 16, Chicago De La Salle faced off against Chicago Hope and Palos Hills Stagg took on Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep on September 11 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep. For a full recap, click here.

