 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Palos Hills Stagg holds off Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep 2-1

  • 0

A tight-knit tilt turned in Palos Hills Stagg's direction just enough to squeeze past Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep 2-1 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 11.

Both teams were shutout in the first half.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Chargers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 2-1 final half, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News