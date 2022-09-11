Palos Hills Stagg holds off Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep 2-1

A tight-knit tilt turned in Palos Hills Stagg's direction just enough to squeeze past Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep 2-1 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 11.

Both teams were shutout in the first half.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Chargers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 2-1 final half, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.