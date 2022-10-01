Ohio takes victory lap past Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf 4-1

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Ohio's performance in a 4-1 destruction of Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
