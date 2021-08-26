 Skip to main content
O'Fallon Township tames Chatham Glenwood's offense 2-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as O'Fallon Township shutout Chatham Glenwood 2-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.

The Panthers opened with a 2-0 advantage over the Titans through the first half.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

