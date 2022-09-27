Oak Park Fenwick stonewalls Chicago De La Salle 1-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Oak Park Fenwick followed in snuffing Chicago De La Salle's offense 1-0 at Chicago De La Salle on September 27 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
In recent action on September 20, Chicago De La Salle faced off against New Lenox Providence Catholic and Oak Park Fenwick took on Chicago Mt Carmel on September 13 at Oak Park Fenwick High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.