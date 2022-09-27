Oak Park Fenwick stonewalls Chicago De La Salle 1-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Oak Park Fenwick followed in snuffing Chicago De La Salle's offense 1-0 at Chicago De La Salle on September 27 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.