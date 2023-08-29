Defense dominated as Oak Forest pitched an 8-0 shutout of Chicago St. Rita for an Illinois boys soccer victory at Oak Forest High.
Last season, Oak Forest and Chicago St Rita faced off on Oct. 19, 2022 at Oak Forest High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.