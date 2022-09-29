Nothing but a knot between Chicago Pritzker College Prep and Chicago Rauner College Prep 0-0

No difference could be determined between Chicago Pritzker College Prep and Chicago Rauner College Prep after the two schools fought to a 0-0 deadlock at Chicago Rauner College Prep on September 29 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
In recent action on September 21, Chicago Rauner College Prep faced off against Chicago Muchin College Prep and Chicago Pritzker College Prep took on Chicago Golder College Prep on September 21 at Chicago Golder College Prep. For a full recap, click here.
