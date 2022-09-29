Nothing but a knot between Chicago Pritzker College Prep and Chicago Rauner College Prep 0-0

No difference could be determined between Chicago Pritzker College Prep and Chicago Rauner College Prep after the two schools fought to a 0-0 deadlock at Chicago Rauner College Prep on September 29 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.