Not for the faint of heart: Quincy topples Dunlap 3-2

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Quincy did just enough to beat Dunlap 3-2 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
In recent action on September 22, Dunlap faced off against Normal University and Quincy took on Rochester on September 24 at Rochester High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.