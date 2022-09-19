Northtown Chicago Intl Charter survives taut tilt with Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish 3-2

A sigh of relief filled the air in Northtown Chicago Intl Charter's locker room after a trying 3-2 test with Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
In recent action on September 14, Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish faced off against Chicago Hope and Northtown Chicago Intl Charter took on Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit on September 14 at Northtown Chicago International Charter. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
