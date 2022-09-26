Northtown Chicago Intl Charter staggers Chicago Holy Trinity with resounding performance 4-1

Northtown Chicago Intl Charter raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 4-1 win over Chicago Holy Trinity on September 26 in Illinois boys high school soccer.
In recent action on September 19, Chicago Holy Trinity faced off against Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit and Northtown Chicago Intl Charter took on Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish on September 19 at Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.