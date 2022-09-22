 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Normal West and Urbana struggle to a stalemate 1-1

  • 0

The fight was tight betwen Normal West and Urbana but it reached an impasse resulting in a 1-1 draw during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.

Last season, Urbana and Normal West squared off with September 14, 2021 at Normal West High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 15, Urbana faced off against Champaign Central and Normal West took on Edwardsville on September 17 at Normal West High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News