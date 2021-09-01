Normal University knocks out victory on Bloomington 5-3

Normal University tipped and eventually toppled Bloomington 5-3 in Illinois boys soccer action on September 1.
Normal University drew first blood by forging a 5-3 margin over Bloomington after the first half.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second half, with neither team scoring.
