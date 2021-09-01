 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Normal University knocks out victory on Bloomington 5-3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Normal University tipped and eventually toppled Bloomington 5-3 in Illinois boys soccer action on September 1.

Recently on August 26 , Bloomington squared up on Washington in a soccer game . For more, click here.

Normal University drew first blood by forging a 5-3 margin over Bloomington after the first half.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second half, with neither team scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WR John Brown released by Raiders

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News