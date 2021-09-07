Normal survives competitive clash with Peoria Richwoods 2-1

Normal posted a tight 2-1 win over Peoria Richwoods on September 7 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first half.
In recent action on August 28, Peoria Richwoods faced off against Genoa-Kingston and Normal took on Bloomington on September 2 at Normal Community High School. Click here for a recap
