Normal squeaks past Peoria Richwoods in tight tilt 2-1

Normal edged Peoria Richwoods 2-1 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.

The last time Normal and Peoria Richwoods played in a 2-1 game on September 7, 2021. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 13, Peoria Richwoods faced off against Normal West and Normal took on Peoria Notre Dame on September 15 at Normal Community High School. For more, click here.

