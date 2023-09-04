A suffocating defense helped Normal handle Normal West 1-0 on Sept. 4 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
Last season, Normal West and Normal squared off on Sept. 4, 2021 at Normal Community High School.
Recently on Aug. 31, Normal West squared off with Bloomington in a soccer game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.