Normal sets a fast pace to trip Bloomington 8-1

Normal stormed to a first half lead and cruised to an 8-1 win over Bloomington on September 2 in Illinois boys high school soccer.
The Ironmen struck in front of the Purple Raiders 8-1 to begin the second half.
Neither squad scored in the final half.
In recent action on August 28, Normal faced off against Minooka and Bloomington took on Washington on August 26 at Bloomington High School. Click here for a recap
