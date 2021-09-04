Normal Community West fights Normal to a stalemate 1-1

Normal Community West and Normal proved to be evenly matched after they dueled to a 1-1 knot on the scoreboard on September 4 in Illinois boys high school soccer.

Defense ruled the first half as Normal Community West and Normal were both scoreless.

