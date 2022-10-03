Normal Calvary Christian exerts defensive dominance to doom Argenta-Oreana 5-0

Normal Calvary Christian's impenetrable defense prompted a 5-0 blanking of Argenta-Oreana in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 3.
In recent action on September 28, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Taylorville and Normal Calvary Christian took on Pleasant Plains on September 26 at Normal Calvary Christian Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.